ليبيا_الآن I غدامس تتلقى دعما طبيا لمجابهة كورونا . . قامت وزارة الصحة بحكوم…

#Libya _ now i ghadames receives medical support to face the corona

.

.

The Ministry of health of the government of reconciliation has delivered the municipality of ghadames three vehicles, the first dedicated to the ambulance, the second dedicated to the conduct of spraying and the third to the wandering doctor, as part of plans to tackle the virus.

In addition to cars, officials in the municipality of ghadames have received a quantity of supplies to be provided in this situation, including masks, gloves and a range of medical cleansers in support of the medical effort in the city.