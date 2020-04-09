عاجل

فيديو | محمود عبدالعزيز عضو المؤتمر العام عن حزب العدالة والبناء لـ السراج :

تم النشر منذُ 13 دقيقة
فيديو | محمود عبدالعزيز عضو المؤتمر العام عن حزب العدالة والبناء لـ السراج : الإخوان المسلمين والحزب معك وهم من جلبك أنت والصخيرات . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | Mahmoud Abdulaziz General Conference member of the justice and construction party of AOS: the Muslim Brotherhood and the party with you and they brought you and the ṣkẖryat. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • الدعم التركي لحكومة النفاق لم يتوقف حتى هذه اللحظة
    والخزي والعار لكل ليبي يبيع وطنه في سبيل ان تبقى ليبيا تحت ملشيات التاجوري واغنيوة وبالحاج وداعش .اللهم اتوجه اليك بدعوة كل مظلوم ان تدفع عنا بلاء اردوغان ووباء كارونا وتنصر الجيش الليبي حتى يعم الاستقرار والامان

