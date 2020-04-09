فيديو | محمود عبدالعزيز عضو المؤتمر العام عن حزب العدالة والبناء لـ السراج :

Video | Mahmoud Abdulaziz General Conference member of the justice and construction party of AOS: the Muslim Brotherhood and the party with you and they brought you and the ṣkẖryat. #Libya #Observatory
الدعم التركي لحكومة النفاق لم يتوقف حتى هذه اللحظة
والخزي والعار لكل ليبي يبيع وطنه في سبيل ان تبقى ليبيا تحت ملشيات التاجوري واغنيوة وبالحاج وداعش .اللهم اتوجه اليك بدعوة كل مظلوم ان تدفع عنا بلاء اردوغان ووباء كارونا وتنصر الجيش الليبي حتى يعم الاستقرار والامان
خزية على هالشكالات الذي زي محمود الغوريلة
