الدوحة | القائم بأعمال سفارة الرئاسي: بفضل دعم #قطر و #تركيا إستطعنا الوقوف أ

#Doha | ACTING PRESIDENTIAL EMBASSY: thanks to the support of #Qatar and #turkey we were able to stand up to the progress of haftar’s forces towards #Tripoli. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
العبرة بالنهاية بعد الكورونا ستشهد تركيا وقطر ازمة اقتصادية حادة بخلاف طلب الدول المتقدمة من قطر صرف تعويضات لدورها فى دعم العمليات الارهابية على اراضيها والاستيلاء على ارصدة قطر باوربا وامريكا لسد عجز مالى لهذه البلاد
