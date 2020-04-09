عاجل

#الدوحة | القائم بأعمال سفارة الرئاسي: بفضل دعم #قطر و #تركيا إستطعنا الوقوف أ

تم النشر منذُ يومين
#الدوحة | القائم بأعمال سفارة الرئاسي: بفضل دعم #قطر و #تركيا إستطعنا الوقوف أمام تقدم قوات حفتر نحو #طرابلس. #ليبيا #المرصد

#Doha | ACTING PRESIDENTIAL EMBASSY: thanks to the support of #Qatar and #turkey we were able to stand up to the progress of haftar’s forces towards #Tripoli. #Libya #Observatory

  • العبرة بالنهاية بعد الكورونا ستشهد تركيا وقطر ازمة اقتصادية حادة بخلاف طلب الدول المتقدمة من قطر صرف تعويضات لدورها فى دعم العمليات الارهابية على اراضيها والاستيلاء على ارصدة قطر باوربا وامريكا لسد عجز مالى لهذه البلاد

