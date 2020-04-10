#ليبيا_الآن I جامعة بنغازي تنظم ندوة عن تداعيات جائحة كورونا عبر الإنترنت
أقيمت بمدينة بنغازي ندوة حول “التداعيات المحتلة لجائحة كورونا كوفيد 19، وكيفية التعامل معها”.
وشارك في الندوة، فيها نخبة من أعضاء هيئة التدريس بالجامعة، تناولوا فيها التداعيات المحتملة من النواحي النفسية، والاجتماعية، والاقتصادية، والقانونية.
وحرصا على سلامة الطلبة و المواطنين بشكل عام، نظمت الندوة بالمشاركين فيها، وبدون حضور لها، من العامة.
#Libya _ now i university of Benghazi organizes a seminar on the fallout of the corona online
A seminar was held in Benghazi on " the occupied consequences of the 19 " and how to deal with it ".
He participated in the symposium, in which a group of faculty members discussed the possible mental, social, economic and legal consequences.
In order to ensure the safety of students and citizens in general, the symposium was organized with participants and without public presence.
