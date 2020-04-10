ليبيا_الآن I وصول سفن محمّلة بالمواشي وحبوب الطعام إلى ميناء طرابلس . . وصلت…

#Libya _ now I arrival ships loaded with livestock and food grains to the port of Tripoli

.

.

Arrived at the port of Tripoli, a number of commercial ships loaded with livestock and food grains.

Platform No. 22 received the grain tanker "Ari B Lewis" with 20 tons of soy.

Earlier, the container tanker entered the landing area after days of waiting in the anchor area, in preparation for the loading of the estimated container load of 257 containers loaded with different goods and goods.

From last Tuesday, the livestock ship ". " has been headed on the commercial platform, preparing to empty its load of 3600 Lamb heads and 1600 calves.