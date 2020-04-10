عاجل

المجلس الاستشاري يطالب الرئاسي بدعم المجهود الحربي وحسم المعركة العسكرية في أق

تم النشر منذُ يوم واحد
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
المجلس الاستشاري يطالب الرئاسي بدعم المجهود الحربي وحسم المعركة العسكرية في أقرب وقت. #ليبيا #المرصد

The Advisory Council calls on the president to support the war effort and resolve the military battle as soon as possible. #Libya #Observatory

  • صرصور يطلب من جرذ ان ينتصر على اسد منتهى الغباوة كالعادة فاى حسم ياميبون لجرذان الخوان المحاصرين من كل مكان باسود مفترسة والابادة هى مصيركم الحتمى بعد ان سقطت عنكم اخر مرتزقة مرتزقة واحتلال تركى وهى ورقة التوت الاخيرة التى تسقط ليظهر انكم نسوان

    رد