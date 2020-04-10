ليبيا_الآن I مجموعة أوبك تتفق على خفض الإنتاج لـ10 ملايين برميل.. وإعفاء ليبيا …

#Libya _ now I OPEC group agree to reduce production for 10 million barrels.. and to save Libya due to its circumstances

The Opec plus group reached an agreement after long negotiations, through the closed circle yesterday Thursday, to reduce production by 10 million barrels per day.

The resolution will begin with the implementation of the resolution, with the first of may, for two months, with the organization to hold another meeting to discuss the work to maintain global price stability.

Informed Sources, Reuters, including officials in the global oil sectors attended the meeting via the closed circle, said that opec plus, renewed Libya's exemption from the production reduction agreement due to its conditions, following the cessation of oil production, along with the exception of Venezuela And Iran.