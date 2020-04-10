#ليبيا_الآن I مجموعة أوبك تتفق على خفض الإنتاج لـ10 ملايين برميل.. وإعفاء ليبيا بسبب ظروفها
توصلت مجموعة أوبك بلس، إلى اتفاق بعد مفاوضات طويلة، عبر الدائرة المغلقة يوم أمس الخميس، لخفض الإنتاج بمقدار 10 ملايين برميل يوميا.
ويبدأ بتطبيق القرار، مع حلول الأول من شهر مايو المقبل، لمدة شهرين، على أن تعقد المنظمة اجتماعا آخر، لتدارس العمل للحفاظ على استقرار الأسعار العالمية.
وذكرت مصادر مطلعة، لوكالة رويترز، منها لمسؤولين في القطاعات النفطية العالمية حضرت الاجتماع عبر الدائرة المغلقة، أن أوبك بلس، جددت إعفاء ليبيا من اتفاق خفض الانتاج نظرا للأوضاع التي تعيشها، بعد توقف الإنتاج النفطي فيها، إلى جانب استثناء فنزويلا وإيران.
#Libya _ now I OPEC group agree to reduce production for 10 million barrels.. and to save Libya due to its circumstances
The Opec plus group reached an agreement after long negotiations, through the closed circle yesterday Thursday, to reduce production by 10 million barrels per day.
The resolution will begin with the implementation of the resolution, with the first of may, for two months, with the organization to hold another meeting to discuss the work to maintain global price stability.
Informed Sources, Reuters, including officials in the global oil sectors attended the meeting via the closed circle, said that opec plus, renewed Libya's exemption from the production reduction agreement due to its conditions, following the cessation of oil production, along with the exception of Venezuela And Iran.
