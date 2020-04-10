ليبيا_الآن I مفاوضات لإيجاد خطة لنقل العاملين العالقين بالحقول النفطية . . ي…

#Libya _ now I negotiations to find a plan to transport workers in oil fields

The Chairman of the company Ahmed Ammar is seeking negotiations with the ministry of transport in order to create an exceptional mechanism to ensure the relocation of some workers from the desert oil fields and other locations to or near their areas after the ban on air mobility in Libya as a protection against infection The virus of corona

The same source added that some of the field workers have been stuck in their places for more than 30 days, highlighting the availability of all the essential essentials of food, medical and other goods, indicating that the workers are distributed on the "Jallow" Fields. And allow and rest ".