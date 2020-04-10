ليبيا_الآن I صنع الله يعد بتخصيص ميزانية أكبر لدعم الجنوب . . بحث رئيس المؤس…

#Libya _ now I made God promise to dedicate a greater budget to support the south

The President of the National Oil Foundation Mustafa God-made with the Dean of fourteen municipality in the south has discussed the needs of the corona virus.

God has stressed the work to provide assistance to the citizens of southern areas within the scope of the operations of the National Oil Corporation in terms of identifying and providing possible medical needs, saying that they have started in the south as the most needy area.