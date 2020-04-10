ليبيا_الآن I الوفاق تعلن عن “بروتوكول علمي” لعودة العالقين بالخارج . . اجتم…

#Libya _ now i reconciliation announces "scientific protocol" for the return of trapped abroad

The Scientific Advisory Committee to combat corona met in Tripoli with the minister of health of the government of reconciliation to develop a plan called scientific for the return of the Libyan Libyan abroad, while their suffering in the foreign homes is deteriorating amid fear of injury and deteriorating physical and moral conditions.

The Committee pointed out that it had developed what it called a " scientific protocol for the return of displaced people abroad " and said that it " ensures a balance between their return to the homeland, the payment of their suffering and the protection of Libyan society against the epidemic in the face of the challenges facing Libya's health system ".