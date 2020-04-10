ليبيا_الآن I جدل حول خليفة غسان سلامة.. . . ما يزال الحديث قائماً حول الشخصي…

#Libya _ now I controversy over ghassan salama's khalifa..

There is still a talk about the personality behind the United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama who has resigned for health reasons, especially since there is an international and local rejection of Ramadan, which is accepted by Secretary-General Antonio Reut.

The source added that the American administration refuses to entrust the mission with the mission amid a lack of welcome by internal actors who prefer the mission to a diplomatic personality from outside the neighbourhood.

The source is the reason why the internal parties do not welcome a personality from Algeria is the lack of clarity of the algerian side's view and its position on political and military events in Libya, a point of concern.