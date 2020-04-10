عاجل

رداً على تصريحات الغرياني.. بلدية #طرابلس المركز لم نستلم أي سيارات أو مزايا م

تم النشر منذُ 19 ساعة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

رداً على تصريحات الغرياني.. بلدية #طرابلس المركز لم نستلم أي سيارات أو مزايا من وكيل وزارة الصحة. #ليبيا #المرصد

In response to statements statements.. the municipality of #Tripoli center did not receive any cars or benefits from the ministry of health. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • شيخ المتنطعين ابولهب اصبح مثير للسخرية نتيجة خزعبلاته المتكررة ليرضى اسياده فى قطرائيل لينال المزيد من الدولارات من الشخة موزه وليه نعمته

    رد