رداً على تصريحات الغرياني.. بلدية #طرابلس المركز لم نستلم أي سيارات أو مزايا م

In response to statements statements.. the municipality of #Tripoli center did not receive any cars or benefits from the ministry of health. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
In response to statements statements.. the municipality of #Tripoli center did not receive any cars or benefits from the ministry of health. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
شيخ المتنطعين ابولهب اصبح مثير للسخرية نتيجة خزعبلاته المتكررة ليرضى اسياده فى قطرائيل لينال المزيد من الدولارات من الشخة موزه وليه نعمته
أضف تعليقـك