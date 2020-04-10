ليبيا_الآن I لجنة مكافحة كورونا تكشف عدد الفحوصات في بنغازي . . قالت اللجنة …

#Libya _ now I anti-Corona Committee reveals the number of tests in Benghazi

The High Medical Committee to combat the corona epidemic said that the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis, which had been conducted at covid-19, was 186, resulting in the detection of 4 injured cases. With the virus

The Vice-Chairman of the medical advisory committee and the speaker of the high committee to combat the disease of the st press on Friday, the deputy chairman of the medical advisory committee and the speaker of the high committee for the fight against the disease of all monitoring points.

Al-Hassy explained that the cases reached are for the first case discovered in Benghazi, saying " I am loaded with a message from the sick family that has been offended that everyone will stop harm and slander, and let everyone know No one is infallible and that the disease is not deaf ".