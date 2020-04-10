#ليبيا_الآن I لجنة مكافحة كورونا تكشف عدد الفحوصات في بنغازي
قالت اللجنة الطبية العليا لمكافحة وباء كورونا إن العدد الكلي للحالات المشتبه بها منذ بداية الأزمة، والتي تم إجراء التحاليل لها بمعمل covid-19 بلغ عددها 186 حالة، وأسفرت عن اكتشاف 4 حالات مصابة بالفيروس.
وأكد نائب رئيس اللجنة الطبية الاستشارية والمتحدث باسم اللجنة العليا لمكافحة وباء كورونا أحمد الحاسي في الإيجاز الصحفي الحادي والعشرين اليوم الجمعة أن الوضع الوبائي المحلي مازال جيدا، مشيرا إلى تفعيل جميع نقاط الرصد.
ووضّح الحاسي أن الحالات التي تم التوصل إليها هي لأشخاص مخالطين لأول حالة تم اكتشافها في بنغازي، قائلا “أنا محمل برسالة من العائلة المصابة بالمرض والتي تعرضت للإساءة بأن يكف الجميع الأذى عنها والتشهير بها، وليعلم الجميع ألا أحد معصوم من المرض وأن المرض ليس وصم”.
#Libya _ now I anti-Corona Committee reveals the number of tests in Benghazi
The High Medical Committee to combat the corona epidemic said that the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis, which had been conducted at covid-19, was 186, resulting in the detection of 4 injured cases. With the virus
The Vice-Chairman of the medical advisory committee and the speaker of the high committee to combat the disease of the st press on Friday, the deputy chairman of the medical advisory committee and the speaker of the high committee for the fight against the disease of all monitoring points.
Al-Hassy explained that the cases reached are for the first case discovered in Benghazi, saying " I am loaded with a message from the sick family that has been offended that everyone will stop harm and slander, and let everyone know No one is infallible and that the disease is not deaf ".
