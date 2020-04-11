ليبيا_الآن I وصول حوافظ مرتبات لمصرف الجمهورية بمصراتة . . كشفت إدارة مصرف ا…

#Libya _ now I access salary portfolio to the bank of the Republic with –

The Administration of the Republic Bank, Ahmed Al-Sharif Branch in misrata city revealed the transfer of salaries of workers in 26 public institutions directly funded by the state treasury.

In its official Facebook account, the bank of the republic explained that the total salary transferred to a person was KD 1.135 million.

The Department of the branch had said earlier that it would start the distribution of cash from next Sunday amid an emphasis on health prevention procedures for fear of a virus infection, asking all clients to stay safe distance upon completion of the withdrawal.