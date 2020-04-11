#ليبيا_الآن I افتتاح مختبر طبي جديد في تراغن . . افتتح في مدينة تراغن مختبر للتحاليل الطبية وذلك للتخفيف على الأهالي في خطوة للحد من معاناة المرضى من مشقة السفر وقطع مسافات طويلة في إضافة جديدة ومتميزة للعمل الطبي في مجال التحاليل والتشخيص المختبري في تراغن
#Libya _ now I opening a new medical laboratory in obary . . A medical analysis lab has been opened in the city of obary to relieve parents in a step to reduce the suffering of patients from travel and long distances In a new and distinct addition to medical work in the field of laboratory analysis and diagnosis in obary
