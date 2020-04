ليبيا_الآن I إصابة 50 مواطناً ليبياً في بريطانيا بكورونا . . أعلنت السفارة ا…

#Libya _ now I injured 50 Libyan citizens in Britain with rona

.

.

The Libyan embassy in London announced yesterday Friday that the number of libyans living with the corona virus in the UK has increased to 50

In its statement, the embassy reported that 7 of the injured are critical and are in the hospital, while the statement said that 20 children, 13 women and 17 men have healed so far 4 people .

12 Libyan patients in rona receive the necessary care at home, and 18 children receive treatment in their homes as well, after 2 of them are treated.

The Libyan embassy in London had previously reported the death of two cases of libyans living in the United Kingdom.