#ليبيا_الآن I مستشفى الخضراء يُعاود العمل بعد إغلاقه بسبب “القصف”
.
.
أعلنت وزارة الصحة بحكومة الوفاق استئناف العمل بمستشفى الخضراء بطرابلس بعد تعليقه يوم الخميس الماضي بسبب سقوط قذائف مدفعية.
وأوضحت وزارة الصحة في بيان لها بالخصوص أن استئناف العمل يأتي بسبب الأزمة التي عصفت بالأنظمة الصحية في العالم على إثر تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد وتسجيل إصابات بمرض كوفيد 19 في ليبيا .
وأعربت وزارة الصحة عن فخرها واعتزازها بكوادرها البشرية التي تعمل دونما انقطاع في ظل الوضع الراهن .
#Libya _ now I green hospital is back after being closed due to "bombing"
.
.
The Ministry of health of the government of reconciliation announced the resumption of work at al-Green hospital after his suspension last Thursday due to the fall of artillery shells.
In a statement, the ministry of health explained that the resumption of work is due to the crisis that has hit the world's health systems following the recent spread of the corona virus and the registration of injuries 19 in Libya.
The Ministry of health has been proud and proud of its human resources, which are operating without interruption in the current situation.
أضف تعليقـك