ليبيا_الآن I مصرف الصحارى يطلق بوابة إلكترونية لمكافحة كورونا أطلق مصرف الصحار…

#Libya _ now I the Sahara Bank launches an electronic portal to fight the corona

Sahara Bank has launched an e-Portal for all its customers to enable e-banking services and apply for points of sale cards.

As announced by the department of the branch, the service includes money, Trading Cards, payment cards and cards, as well as alternative cards and transactions.

In its intention to complete the process and benefit from the services provided, the Sahara Branch management has explained the need to submit a copy of the passport and the national number through the electronic platform to complete the procedures and benefit from the services provided.