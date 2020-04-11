ليبيا_الآن I مخاوف من نقص المخزون الاستراتيجي للسلع مع أزمة كورونا . . مع تد…

#Libya _ now i fears the lack of strategic stock of goods with the crisis of crisis

.

.

As the economic situation in the countries of the world is deteriorating due to the disease of the corona, the lack of some essential goods and medical supplies and the closure of borders between countries Libya seeks to provide these goods and ensure that they are not lacking.

After the declaration of the ban and the prevention of movement between cities, citizens in the country hurry to purchase their needs for essential goods and fuel, making officials rest assured that there are no defects in these goods and there is no need to buy in large quantities .