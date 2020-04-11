ليبيا_الآن I “الوحدة جردينة” يوزّع سيولة.. ويُحدد السقوف . . يعتزم مصرف الوح…

#Libya _ now I "unit jrdynẗ" distributes liquidity.. and sets the roof

.

.

On Saturday, al wahda bank is planning to distribute Sunday cash cash at a top of 600 Dinars for the accounts received, while 250 Dinars will be paid to the accounts without salaries.

In a post on the social media site, al wahda added that the red draw is only 400 Dinars, indicating that all other services except the cash withdrawal have been suspended for a temporary period.