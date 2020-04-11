ليبيا_الآن I “الوحدة جردينة” يوزّع سيولة.. ويُحدد السقوف . . يعتزم مصرف الوح…

#ليبيا_الآن I “الوحدة جردينة” يوزّع سيولة.. ويُحدد السقوف
يعتزم مصرف الوحدة فرع جردينة اليوم السبت، توزيع سيولة نقدية الأحد بسقف أعلى 600 دينار للحسابات التي ترد إليها مرتبات، فيما سيتم صرف 250 دينارا للحسابات دون مرتبات.
وأضاف الوحدة في منشور له على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي “فيسبوك”، أن السحب على المكشوف “الحمر” يكون بسقف 400 دينار فقط، مشيرا إلى أنه تم وقف جميع الخدمات الأخرى عدا السحب النقدي لفترة مؤقتة.
#Libya _ now I "unit jrdynẗ" distributes liquidity.. and sets the roof
On Saturday, al wahda bank is planning to distribute Sunday cash cash at a top of 600 Dinars for the accounts received, while 250 Dinars will be paid to the accounts without salaries.
In a post on the social media site, al wahda added that the red draw is only 400 Dinars, indicating that all other services except the cash withdrawal have been suspended for a temporary period.
