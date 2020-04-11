عاجل

‎لماذا باتت أوروبا البؤرة الأكبر الآن لتفشي كورونا؟‎

تم النشر منذُ 20 ساعة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن I لماذا باتت أوروبا البؤرة الأكبر الآن لتفشي #كورونا؟.. وهكذا يؤثر الفيروس على الجسم عند الإصابة به
#COVID19
#coronavirus
للمزيد.. https://bit.ly/2QYdiOO

إعداد: #محمد_سويلم

#Libya _ now I why Europe is the biggest focus of #corona?.. this is how the virus affects the body when infected
#COVID19
#coronavirus
For more.. https://bit.ly/2QYdiOO

Preparation: #Mohamed _ Khattab

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق