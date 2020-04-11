عاجل

الأمين: السراج فتح جبهة مع الكبير ظاهرها الاستقواء بالشارع وباطنها عملية تسلطي

تم النشر منذُ 19 ساعة
الأمين: السراج فتح جبهة مع الكبير ظاهرها الاستقواء بالشارع وباطنها عملية تسلطية وامتثال لإملاءات حفتر. #ليبيا #المرصد

Secretary: Al-AOS has opened a front with the big visible on the street and its homeland is a process of authoritarian and compliance with haftar’s hopes. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • اخوانى متخلف عقليا فكيف يصدق عاقل خزعبلات مهبول مثلك فالمشير خليفة حفتر لا يتعامل مع من خان وطنه سواء الخوان المفلسين او السراج وعصابته ويؤمن انه يجب ان يحاكموا امام القضاء على جرائمهم فى حق الوطن

