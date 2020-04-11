الأمين: السراج فتح جبهة مع الكبير ظاهرها الاستقواء بالشارع وباطنها عملية تسلطي

Secretary: Al-AOS has opened a front with the big visible on the street and its homeland is a process of authoritarian and compliance with haftar’s hopes. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Secretary: Al-AOS has opened a front with the big visible on the street and its homeland is a process of authoritarian and compliance with haftar’s hopes. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
اخوانى متخلف عقليا فكيف يصدق عاقل خزعبلات مهبول مثلك فالمشير خليفة حفتر لا يتعامل مع من خان وطنه سواء الخوان المفلسين او السراج وعصابته ويؤمن انه يجب ان يحاكموا امام القضاء على جرائمهم فى حق الوطن
أضف تعليقـك