ليبيا_الآن I إغلاق خط غاز يقطع الكهرباء عن المنطقة الغربية . . أكدت المؤسسة …

#Libya _ now I close a gas line cuts electricity from the western region

.

.

The National Oil Corporation (institution) confirmed that one of the gas pipes in the area of sidi tourist was illegally closed last Thursday, indicating that this tube feeds the cement plants located in the area, the five and misrata power stations by about 200 million feet A Cube of gas daily, causing the power outage from the area.

In a statement, institution explained that it is working alongside. Oil Marketing company to provide diesel to the two engines, but that there is a significant financial burden that will negatively affect the fuel supply under the budget and resources available for import Fuel due to the closure of oil production