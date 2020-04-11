عاجل

شاهد | طائرات ” بيرقدار ” يد #تركيا في غرب البلاد ووسطها .. أي مستقبل ينتظر ص

تم النشر منذُ 18 ساعة
تعليقات
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

شاهد | طائرات ” بيرقدار ” يد #تركيا في غرب البلاد ووسطها .. أي مستقبل ينتظر صفقات تسويقها في الخارج بعد ماحل بها في #ليبيا ؟ #المرصد

Watch | the hand of #turkey in the west and central of the country.. What future awaits marketing deals abroad after its in #Libya? #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليقات

  • طائرات ورقية غالية الثمن على الفاضى تنفع لعب اطفال ولا تصلح فى المعارك الحربية لانها تسقط بسهولة اذا تواجدت منظومة دفاع جوى والمضحك ان صور حطام الطائرة يظهر انها سقطت بما عليها من صواريخ اى انها سقطت قبل ان تؤدى حتى مهمتها وخسارة فيها اى دينار ومن يشتريها حمار

    رد