ليبيا_الآن I مساعٍ لتوفير احتياجات فرق الرصد . . عُقد داخل مقر إدارة الصيدلة…

An extensive meeting was held within the headquarters of the department of pharmacy and medical equipment at the National Centre for disease control.

The meeting was held in the presence of the head of the National Centre, the director of the department against tuberculosis and leprosy, the director of pharmacy management, the head of the warehouse section and the National Coordinator of the monitoring and investigation programme.

The meeting was mainly dedicated to discussing the urgent needs of the monitoring and rapid response teams at the National Centre, which have been working for some time to report cases of risk of a virus and zero cases, as well as to confirm diagnosis, confirm reports and follow-up Injured and injured cases of certain people.