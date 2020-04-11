ليبيا_الآن I المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض يعلن تسجيل إصابة جديدة بفيروس كور…

#ليبيا_الآن I المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض يعلن تسجيل إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا في ليبيا . . أعلن المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض، أن نتائج التحليل التي أجريت على 17 حالة، أظهرت حالة واحدة موجبة. وأوضح المركز، في بيانه 34، أن المختبر المرجعي لصحة المجتمع التابع له، هو من أجرى الكشف عن العينات.
#Libya _ now I the National Center for disease control announces the registration of a new infection of the corona virus in Libya . . The National Centre for disease control announced that the results of the analysis on 17 cases showed one positive case. In its statement 34, the centre explained that its community health reference laboratory conducted the samples.
