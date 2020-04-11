ليبيا_الآن I “الوفاق” تستورد 25 ألف اختبار سريع لكورونا . . أعلنت وزارة الصح…

#Libya _ now I "reconciliation" Import 25 thousand quick tests for our

.

.

The Ministry of health of the government of reconciliation announced on Saturday the arrival of a shipment from Belgium containing personal protection equipment for health professionals working in the isolation rooms.

In a statement, the ministry reported that the shipment delivered through misrata international airport included 5000 pieces of protective insulation allowance and 25000 Rapid testing to detect the new corona virus.