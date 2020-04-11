ليبيا_الآن I “الوفاق” تستورد 25 ألف اختبار سريع لكورونا . . أعلنت وزارة الصح…

#ليبيا_الآن I “الوفاق” تستورد 25 ألف اختبار سريع لكورونا
أعلنت وزارة الصحة بحكومة الوفاق، السبت، وصول شحنة قادمة من بلجيكا تحوي معدات الوقاية الشخصية الخاصة بالممارسين الصحيين العاملين في غرف العزل.
وأشارت الوزارة في بيان إلى أن الشحنة التي وصلت عن طريق مطار مصراتة الدولي، تتضمن 5000 قطعة من بدل العزل الواقية، و25000 اختبار سريع للكشف عن فيروس كورونا المستجد.
The Ministry of health of the government of reconciliation announced on Saturday the arrival of a shipment from Belgium containing personal protection equipment for health professionals working in the isolation rooms.
In a statement, the ministry reported that the shipment delivered through misrata international airport included 5000 pieces of protective insulation allowance and 25000 Rapid testing to detect the new corona virus.
