#ليبيا_الآن I “مليتة” تلجأ لتغيير الأطقم الفنية لتفادي كورونا
أعلنت شركة مليتة للنفط والغاز عن شروعها في تغيير الأطقم الفنية والهندسية العاملة في المنصات البحرية عبر الطائرات العمودية وسفن التموين انطلاقا من مجمع مليتة اعتبارا من يوم الاثنين المقبل.
وقالت ادارة الشركة عبر حسابها الرسمي بموقع “فيسبوك”، مساء السبت، إن “مليته” اتخذت كل التوصيات الصادرة عن منظمة الصحة العالمية مع أخذ الاحتياطات الطبية والإجراءات الوقائية للحد من عدوى فيروس كورونا.
واشارت ادارة الشركة إلى انها في صدد التنسيق للقيام بتغيير الأطقم الفنية التابعة لها في الحقول البرية انطلاقا من مطار زوارة وبحث إمكانية القيام برحلات برية.
#Libya _ now I "Mlytẗ" Resort to change the technical crews to avoid the corona
Mlytẗ Oil & gas has announced its launch to change the technical and engineering crews operating in marine platforms across helicopters and supply ships from the mlytẗ complex starting next Monday.
Through its official Facebook account, the company's management said on Saturday night that its "operation" took all the recommendations of the who, taking medical precautions and preventive measures to reduce the infection of the virus.
The Company's management reported that it was in the process of coordination to change its technical crews in the ground fields from zuwarah airport and explore the possibility of road flights.
