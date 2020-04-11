ليبيا_الآن I “مليتة” تلجأ لتغيير الأطقم الفنية لتفادي كورونا . . أعلنت شركة …

#Libya _ now I "Mlytẗ" Resort to change the technical crews to avoid the corona

Mlytẗ Oil & gas has announced its launch to change the technical and engineering crews operating in marine platforms across helicopters and supply ships from the mlytẗ complex starting next Monday.

Through its official Facebook account, the company's management said on Saturday night that its "operation" took all the recommendations of the who, taking medical precautions and preventive measures to reduce the infection of the virus.

The Company's management reported that it was in the process of coordination to change its technical crews in the ground fields from zuwarah airport and explore the possibility of road flights.