معزب: لا يمكن تغيير محافظ ##ليبيا المركزي ووكيله إلا بالتوافق بين مجلسي الدولة

تم النشر منذُ 6 ساعات
معزب: لا يمكن تغيير محافظ ##ليبيا المركزي ووكيله إلا بالتوافق بين مجلسي الدولة والنواب. #المرصد

Bachelor: the governor of ## central Libya and his agent can only be changed by the compatibility between the state councils and the deputies. #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

