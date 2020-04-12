ليبيا_الآن I إنجاز ليبي يرفع إنتاجية الكهرباء بمحطة أوباري . . أعلن مدير محط…

#ليبيا_الآن I إنجاز ليبي يرفع إنتاجية الكهرباء بمحطة أوباري
.
.
أعلن مدير محطة كهرباء أوباري، رضوان خليل تشغيل الوحدتان الثالثة والرابعة بالمحطة، مطمئنا الجميع بقرب تحسن أداء شبكة كهرباء الجنوب.
وأثنى رضوان في منشور على صفحته الرسمية بموقع فيسبوك على مجهودات الكادر الليبي الذي عمل طيلة 9 أشهر على تحقيق هذا الإنجاز.
وفي سياق متصل، كانت الشركة العامة للكهرباء قد أفادت بدخول الوحدة البخارية الأولى بمحطة كهرباء الزاوية المزدوجة مع مولد البخار الخاص بها إلى الشبكة الكهربائية .
#Libya _ now I a libyan achievement raises electricity productivity at or station
.
.
Manager Power Station Manager Rizwan Khalil has announced the operation of the third and fourth units of the station, reassuring everyone near the improved performance of the south power network.
In a post on his official Facebook page, Rizwan praised the efforts of the Libyan staff who worked for 9 months to achieve this achievement.
In a connected context, the state electric company had reported the first steam unit of the dual-Angle Power Station with its steam generator to the electric network.
أضف تعليقـك