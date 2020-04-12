ليبيا_الآن I إنجاز ليبي يرفع إنتاجية الكهرباء بمحطة أوباري . . أعلن مدير محط…

#Libya _ now I a libyan achievement raises electricity productivity at or station

.

.

Manager Power Station Manager Rizwan Khalil has announced the operation of the third and fourth units of the station, reassuring everyone near the improved performance of the south power network.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Rizwan praised the efforts of the Libyan staff who worked for 9 months to achieve this achievement.

In a connected context, the state electric company had reported the first steam unit of the dual-Angle Power Station with its steam generator to the electric network.