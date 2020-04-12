| أشكال مختلفة لعبوات منتج YaKacak التركي شديد الإشتعال الذي اكتشف مركز الرقا

⚠️ | أشكال مختلفة لعبوات منتج YaKacak التركي شديد الإشتعال الذي اكتشف مركز الرقابة على الأغذية والأدوية تسويقه في بعض المحلات والصيدليات الليبية على أنه ” جل معقم ” لليدين والأرضيات من الفيروسات والجراثيم وحذّر من اقتنائه لهذا الغرض كونه مشبع بالميثانول . #ليبيا #المرصد

⚠️ | different forms played the highly-Ignition Turkish yakacak product that the food and medicines control center has discovered in some libyan shops and pharmacies as “Sterile Gel” for hands and floors of viruses and germs and beware of getting A for this purpose being saturated with methanol. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic







