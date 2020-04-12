ليبيا_الآن I “طبي سبها” يتأهب لتغطية حالة “طوارئ كورونا” بالجنوب . . قال مدي…

#Libya _ now I " medical " is preparing to cover the state of " emergency " in the south

.

.

The Director of the medical center, Rahman Al-Areesh, said that preparations to face the epidemic are now taking place outside the center and a committee has been set up to equip the stone center in the secondary area and the internal department of

During A Press Conference with the members of the advisory committee of the centre, areesh explained that arrangements were made for the state of emergency, the relief of work and the maintenance of the place from the entry of any infection, indicating that the work will be on only emergencies, deliveries and other departments such as Children, surgery, mystical and receiving cases not infected with the virus.

He pointed out that if hospitals in the southern region enter the third phase of the response to the epidemic, the medical center will cover the southern cases in general, the external clinic is equipped to be an emergency clinic and receive the affected situation and then convert it to centers The stone