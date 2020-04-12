#ليبيا_الآن I المسماري: الجيش يسيطر على بوابة بوقرين الغربية
أعلن الناطق باسم القائد العام للجيش الوطني اللواء أحمد المسماري، اليوم الأحد، أن الجيش سيطر على بوابة بوقرين الغربية.
وأكد المسماري في صفحته “فيسبوك”، أن الجيش الوطني “عثر على كميات كبيرة من الأسلحة والذخائر والمعدات العسكرية في منطقة بوقرين بعد هروب العدو”.
وكان الجيش الوطني دفع بتعزيزات من سرية الكورنيت التابعة لكتيبة طارق بن زياد لتنفيذ مهام عسكرية في محاور القتال شرق مدينة مصراتة وتحديدا في محيط منطقة بوقرين.
#Libya _ now i cuneiform: the army controls the western gate of po
The National Army Commander-in-Chief General Ahmed Al-cuneiform announced on Sunday that the army took control of the western gate.
Cuneiform confirmed on his facebook page that the National Army "found large quantities of weapons, ammunition and military equipment in the po area after the enemy's escape".
The National Army was motivated by the buildup company of Tariq Bin Ziad Battalion to carry out military tasks in the fighting areas east of misrata, specifically in the area of po.
