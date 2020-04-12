#Libya _ now i cuneiform: the army controls the western gate of po

The National Army Commander-in-Chief General Ahmed Al-cuneiform announced on Sunday that the army took control of the western gate.

Cuneiform confirmed on his facebook page that the National Army "found large quantities of weapons, ammunition and military equipment in the po area after the enemy's escape".

The National Army was motivated by the buildup company of Tariq Bin Ziad Battalion to carry out military tasks in the fighting areas east of misrata, specifically in the area of po.