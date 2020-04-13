#ليبيا_الآن I الرئاسي يخفض مرتبات موظفي مؤسسات محددة.. ويعلن النسبة
.
.
أصدر المجلس الرئاسي لحكومة الوفاق اليوم الاثنين القرار “270” الذي يقضي بخفض مرتبات العاملين بالوحدات الإدارية في جميع المؤسسات الممولة من الخزانة العامة بنسبة 20% الواردة في قرار اللجنة الشعبية العامة رقم 27 للعام 2011 بما فيها مرتبات العاملين في المؤسسات التي قررت لها علاوة تمييز لا تقل عن 20% على أن يتم تنفيذه اعتبارا من الشهر الجاري.
وجاء في المادة الثانية من القرار استثناء الوظائف المذكورة في القرار 24 من العام الماضي والذي ينص على خفض مرتبات رئيس وأعضاء المجلس الرئاسي ورئيس الحكومة والوزراء ومن في حكمهم و وكلاء الوزارات بنسبة 40٪ فيما شمل القرار السابق خفض مرتبات مستشاري رئيس وأعضاء المجلس الرئاسي بنسبة 30%.
#Libya _ now i presidential reduces salaries of employees of specific institutions.. and announces the ratio
.
.
On Monday, the presidential council of the government of reconciliation issued resolution "270" to reduce the salaries of employees of administrative units in all institutions funded by the public treasury by 20 % in general people's committee resolution no. 27 of M 2011 including the salaries of employees in the institutions that have decided a discrimination bonus of at least 20 % to be implemented as of this month.
Article ii of the resolution excludes the posts mentioned in resolution 24 of last year, which provides for a 40 % reduction in the salaries of the president and members of the Presidential Council, the head of government, ministers, those in their government and under-Ministry agents. The previous resolution included a reduction in the salaries of the president and members of the presidential council by 30 %.
أضف تعليقـك