ليبيا_الآن I الرئاسي يخفض مرتبات موظفي مؤسسات محددة.. ويعلن النسبة . . أصدر …

#Libya _ now i presidential reduces salaries of employees of specific institutions.. and announces the ratio

.

.

On Monday, the presidential council of the government of reconciliation issued resolution "270" to reduce the salaries of employees of administrative units in all institutions funded by the public treasury by 20 % in general people's committee resolution no. 27 of M 2011 including the salaries of employees in the institutions that have decided a discrimination bonus of at least 20 % to be implemented as of this month.

Article ii of the resolution excludes the posts mentioned in resolution 24 of last year, which provides for a 40 % reduction in the salaries of the president and members of the Presidential Council, the head of government, ministers, those in their government and under-Ministry agents. The previous resolution included a reduction in the salaries of the president and members of the presidential council by 30 %.