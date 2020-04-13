ليبيا_الآن I إقرار رفع الدعم عن المحروقات وتفعيل علاوات . . بحث رئيس المجلس …

#Libya _ now I confirm raise support for fuel and activate bonuses

The President of the presidential council of the government of reconciliation discussed during an extraordinary meeting, in the presence of the Vice-Presidents Ahmed Al-Maiteeg, Abdul salam ka, members of the council mohamed colonial zayed and Ahmed Hamza, and the ministers of the government of reconciliation, discussed the topic of raising support for fuel and the accompanying actions Its implementation to reduce its effects on citizens.

The lifting of fuel support is within the framework of the economic reform programme, which includes a package of actions aimed at correcting and treating the defects of the Libyan economy.

During the meeting, the support for fuel was raised with the activation of the family bonus and the wife and children grant under the law (6) (27) of 2013 and the settlement of basic pension, pension support and Job Seekers Grant, financial benefits for the martyrs.