ليبيا_الآن I مصرف الصحارى يوفر سيولة نقدية لموظفي الاستخبارات . . قالت إدارة…

#Libya _ now I bank of deserts provides cash liquidity to intelligence staff

.

.

The Department of Sahara Bank, ain zaara, said that it has reached an agreement with the military intelligence department on the assignment of khaled u as its representative to complete the process of withdrawal of the instruments and the delivery of funds to those who are responsible for intelligence workers.

The Department of the branch requested all those who wish to complete the withdrawal from the military intelligence department staff to communicate with u, explaining that the draw ceiling per person is 3000 Dinars, which stressed the need to attach a photo of id to ensure the completion of the withdrawal.