فيديو | إعترافات أحد الإرهابيين السوريين لكتيبة العاديات بعد وقوعه أسيرًا لديه

فيديو | إعترافات أحد الإرهابيين السوريين لكتيبة العاديات بعد وقوعه أسيرًا لديها ضمن مجموعة أخرى في محور ( الخلاطات – المشروع ) يتحدث فيها عن وصوله جوًا حديثًا إلى #ليبيا وعن تبعيته لمليشيا السلطان سليمان شاه الموالية لـ #تركيا والمعروفة بإسم ” العمشات ” نسبة لأميرها محمد الجاسم أبوعمشة . #المرصد
Video | Confessions of a Syrian terrorist to the ordinary battalion after being held captive in another group in the axis (blenders – project) talking about his newly arrived arrival in #Libya and his follow-up to the militias of Sultan Suleiman Shah Loyal To # Turkey is known as “Petechiae” after its prince Mohammed al jassim week. #Observatory
