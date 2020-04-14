#ليبيا_الآن I لجنة مكافحة كورونا في سرت تتابع أعمال توسعة المستشفى وتجهيزه
قام رئيس واعضاء اللجنة الرئيسية لمكافحة فيروس كورونا بمدينة سرت، برئاسة مدير مديرية الأمن بالمدينة العقيد ميمي لأمين وعضوية رئيس المجلس التسييري لبلدية سرت سالم عامر سالم، بجولة تفقدية، للتجهيزات النهائية لقسم العناية الفائقة بمستشفى بن سينا التعليمي بسرت، بعد إعادة تطويره وتوسعته بسعة تلاثة عشر سرير طبيا مجهز بأحدث الاجهزة الطبية والمعدات الخاصة بمراقبة المريض بالعناية.
#Libya _ now I the anti-Corona committee in sirte is following the expansion and processing of the hospital
The President and members of the main committee against the virus of the city of sirte, headed by the director of the City Security Directorate, Colonel Mimi Lamine Lamine and the member of the president of the council of the municipality of sirte Salem Amer Salem, took an inspection tour for the final preparations of the care department With the latest medical equipment and equipment to monitor the patient with the latest medical equipment and equipment for patient care.
