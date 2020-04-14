ليبيا_الآن I لجنة مكافحة كورونا في سرت تتابع أعمال توسعة المستشفى وتجهيزه . ….

#Libya _ now I the anti-Corona committee in sirte is following the expansion and processing of the hospital

The President and members of the main committee against the virus of the city of sirte, headed by the director of the City Security Directorate, Colonel Mimi Lamine Lamine and the member of the president of the council of the municipality of sirte Salem Amer Salem, took an inspection tour for the final preparations of the care department With the latest medical equipment and equipment to monitor the patient with the latest medical equipment and equipment for patient care.