عاجل

#ليبيا_الآن I فرصة للشباب من مختلف أنحاء العالم في صناعة الخبر، هذه الفرصة الج…

تم النشر منذُ يومين
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن I فرصة للشباب من مختلف أنحاء العالم في صناعة الخبر، هذه الفرصة الجديدة متاحة للراغبين بخوض تجربة المراسل، عبر مشاركتنا قصة صحفية من خلال التطبيق، يقدمها لكم #تلفزيون_الآن عبر #تطبيق_خبِّر
التفاصيل الاضافية عن التطبيق موجودة في الرابط ادناه
http://bit.ly/39LeQCL

#Libya _ now I is an opportunity for young people from all over the world in the news industry, this new opportunity is available for those who want to experience the reporter’s experience, by sharing a press story through the app, #TV
Additional details about the app are in the link below
http://bit.ly/39LeQCL

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك