ليبيا_الآن I الصين تؤكد استعدادها لدعم ليبيا في مواجهة كورونا . . أرسل وزي…

#Libya _ now I China confirms its readiness to support Libya in the face of corona

Chinese Foreign Minister and yi sent a text message to the minister of foreign affairs of the government of reconciliation Mohamed Sial, in which he confirms his country's support with medical potential and supplies to combat the new corona virus in Libya.

In the text of the letter, we will stand with you on the basis of our interest in developing the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and we will provide as much as possible the medical supplies you need urgently and we will share experiences and strengthen cooperation with the libyan state In the prevention and control of the virus that keeps the health and security of both peoples.