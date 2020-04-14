ليبيا_الآن I عُمال النظافة في المستشفيات هُم أيضاً أبطال رغم أنهم يتقاضون الق…

عاجل

#ليبيا_الآن I عُمال النظافة في المستشفيات هُم أيضاً أبطال رغم أنهم يتقاضون القليل ولا يتم الإنتباه لهم، يقفون في مواجهة الوباء.
تحية تقدير وإحترام لكم جميعاً
#يتقاضون_القليل_ويعملون_الكثير

#Libya _ now I hygiene workers in hospitals are also heroes even though they receive little and don’t be paid attention, standing in the face of the epidemic.
Appreciation and respect to you all
#يتقاضون_القليل_ويعملون_الكثير

