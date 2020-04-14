ليبيا_الآنI طرابلس.. الحرس البلدي يحارب المتلاعبين بسعر الغاز . . صادر أعضاء…

#Libya _ now I Tripoli.. Municipal guard fights manipulators at gas price

Members of the municipal guard in the city of Tripoli of the municipal guard center in the city of Andalusia on Tuesday, issued cooking gas cylinders sold on the black market in the Islamic District of the central capital.

In a circular published on "Facebook", the department of the centre said that it closed the distribution centers that did not commit to the official price set by. Oil Marketing Company, on the owners of distribution points to sell and replace the gas cylinder and do not Trading it in wholesale.