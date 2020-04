ليبيا_الآن I سفن بضائع وقمح تدخل ميناء بنغازي . . استقبل ميناء بنغازي البحري…

#Libya _ now I ship cargo and port of Benghazi

On Tuesday, the port of Benghazi received commercial ships carrying various cargo, including the lady dreamed container ship of the ship of the ship of the Mediterranean Sea, carrying 453 containers of Different goods and goods.

The Port Management Speaker said the port had also received the "Centro" Grain Transport ship belonging to the navigational ship of the navigational shipping company and carrying 26.5 tons of wheat casting.