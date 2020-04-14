ليبيا_الآن I“مركزي بنغازي” يتبرع بـ600 قناع للأطقم الطبية . . أعلن مصرف ليب…

#Libya _ now I "Benghazi Central" donate 600 mask to medical crew

The Central Bank of Libya in the city of Benghazi announced on Tuesday, the central bank of Libya, in the city of Benghazi, announced on Tuesday, the central bank of Libya in the city of Benghazi, as announced by the bank on Facebook.

This batch is considered as the first phase of a total of 3 Mask made by the foundation and with the support of the bank, for submission to the high commission to fight the high committee against the virus.

This "Central" assistance comes under the social responsibility of the bank towards society, especially to combat the new corona virus in the country.