#ليبيا_الآن I بينهم صحافيان وطبيبة ورجل أعمال.. أين أخفت #الصين المبلغين عن الكارثة الصحية لفيروس كورونا؟
ذكرت صحيفة فرنسية أن العديد من المبلغين الصينيين عن الكارثة الصحية الناجمة عن فيروس كورونا في عداد المفقودين ولم يظهر لهم أي أثر منذ اختفائهم، فهل ما زالوا على قيد الحياة؟
#فيروس_كورونا #الحزب_الشيوعي_الصيني #covid_19
مزيد من التفاصيل: https://bit.ly/2XzW3HG
#Libya _ now I have two journalists, a doctor and a businessman.. where did #china hide the health disaster of the virus?
A French newspaper reported that many Chinese whistleblower of the health disaster caused by the virus have been missing and have shown no trace since they disappeared, are they still alive?
#فيروس_كورونا #الحزب_الشيوعي_الصيني #covid_19
More Details: https://bit.ly/2XzW3HG
