ليبيا_الآن I “المحاسبة” ينفي الإفراج عن المرتبات . . أكد مدير إدارة متابعة م…

#Libya _ now I "Accounting" denies the release of salaries

The Director of the state salaries follow-Up Department Mohamed Al-Moroccan confirmed on Tuesday that the diwan did not release the salaries of employees in different sectors, saying that the news is not true.

Moroccan said to the information centre of the ministry, that the office of accounting had suspended the control procedures associated with the payroll account, adding that the following control functions continued under the chief of the accounting office no. 10 of 2018.