ليبيا_الآن I خسائر وقف التصدير تجاوزت الـ4 مليارات دولار . . . قال رئيس الم…

#Libya _ now i export losses exceeded $ 4 billion

On Tuesday, the president of the National Oil Corporation, Mustafa made, said on Tuesday, the losses of the oil exports rose to more than $ 4 billion.

During a statement to the media office of the foundation, made said that the lost funds could have been invested in strengthening the infrastructure of the health sector, road construction and the education sector.

God's creation called protesters in the oil crescent and oil fields to re-produce and resume export, saying that the loss of this closure is the Libyan society in all its arteries.