ليبيا_الآن I خسائر وقف التصدير تجاوزت الـ4 مليارات دولار . . . قال رئيس الم…

#ليبيا_الآن I خسائر وقف التصدير تجاوزت الـ4 مليارات دولار
.
.
.
قال رئيس المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط مصطفى صنع الله، اليوم الثلاثاء، إن خسائر وقف تصدير النفط ارتفعت إلى أكثر من 4 مليارات دولار.
وأشار صنع الله خلال تصريح للمكتب الإعلامي للمؤسسة، إلى أن الأموال المفقودة كان يمكن استثمارها في تعزيز البنية التحتية المتمثلة في قطاع الصحة وإنشاءات الطرق وقطاع التعليم.
ودعا صنع الله المحتجين في منطقة الهلال النفطي والحقول النفطية إلى إعادة الإنتاج واستئناف التصدير، مشيرا إلى أن الخاسر من هذا الإغلاق هو المجتمع الليبي بكافة شرائحه.
#Libya _ now i export losses exceeded $ 4 billion
.
.
.
On Tuesday, the president of the National Oil Corporation, Mustafa made, said on Tuesday, the losses of the oil exports rose to more than $ 4 billion.
During a statement to the media office of the foundation, made said that the lost funds could have been invested in strengthening the infrastructure of the health sector, road construction and the education sector.
God's creation called protesters in the oil crescent and oil fields to re-produce and resume export, saying that the loss of this closure is the Libyan society in all its arteries.
أضف تعليقـك