ليبيا_الآن I المشير حفتر يوجه بإرجاع الليبيين العالقين في الخارج . . أصدر ال…

#ليبيا_الآن I المشير حفتر يوجه بإرجاع الليبيين العالقين في الخارج
أصدر القائد العام للجيش الوطني المُشير خليفة حفتر، اليوم الثلاثاء، أمرا “مباشرا وفوريا” لجميع اللجان المكلفة لمتابعة أوضاع المواطنين العالقين خارج البلاد، بسرعة تسيير جسر جوي لإرجاعهم إلى أرض الوطن قبل حلول شهر رمضان المُبارك.
وجاء في الأمر أن يتم إخضاع جميع العائدين لإجراءات الحجر الصحي التي أقرتها اللجنة العليا لمكافحة وباء كورونا المستجد، وفق ما نشر مكتب إعلام القيادة العامة للجيش الوطني.
#Libya _ now i marshal haftar is directed to return the libyans abroad
The Commander-in-Chief of the National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, issued a "direct and immediate" order to all the committees entrusted to follow up the situation of citizens outside the country, quickly running an air bridge to return them to the homeland before the holy month of Ramadan.
It was said that all returns should be subject to the health measures approved by the high committee to combat the new corona epidemic, as published by the National Army General command information office.
