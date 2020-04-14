ليبيا_الآن I المشير حفتر يوجه بإرجاع الليبيين العالقين في الخارج . . أصدر ال…

#Libya _ now i marshal haftar is directed to return the libyans abroad

The Commander-in-Chief of the National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, issued a "direct and immediate" order to all the committees entrusted to follow up the situation of citizens outside the country, quickly running an air bridge to return them to the homeland before the holy month of Ramadan.

It was said that all returns should be subject to the health measures approved by the high committee to combat the new corona epidemic, as published by the National Army General command information office.