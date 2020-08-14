مؤسسة النفط: إغلاق الموانئ أدى لخسائر تجاوزت 8 مليار دولار أعلنت المؤسسة الوطني

مؤسسة النفط: إغلاق الموانئ أدى لخسائر تجاوزت 8 مليار دولار
أعلنت المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط إجمالي الخسائر جراء إغلاق الموانئ النفطية في ليبيا، حيث أكدت المؤسسة أن 209 يوم من إغلاق الموانئ النفطية أدى إلى خسائر تقدر بـ 8,319,443,682 دولار.
