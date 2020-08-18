الأمم المتحدة تطالب #تركيا بتقديم إيضاحات عن نشاط شركة ” سادات” التركية الأمنية الخاصة في #ليبيا ودورها في تجنيد مقاتلين سوريين بالمعارك لصالح الوفاق بينهم أطفال . #المرصد
