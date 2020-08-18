عاجل

الأمم المتحدة تطالب #تركيا بتقديم إيضاحات عن نشاط شركة ” سادات” التركية الأمنية

تم النشر منذُ 14 ساعة
الأمم المتحدة تطالب #تركيا بتقديم إيضاحات عن نشاط شركة ” سادات” التركية الأمنية الخاصة في #ليبيا ودورها في تجنيد مقاتلين سوريين بالمعارك لصالح الوفاق بينهم أطفال . #المرصد

  • The DAMN UN comes back from the DEAD and insult the human race and especially the Libyans and is asking the evil Turks to explain some well known and many shady & illegal existence of many of its Satanic companies ( arms & murders smugglers & money fraud experts)
    FFFFFF***** you DAMN UN
    how about the 17 thousands of core criminals whom have entered illegally and their sole task is to MURDER Libyans ya DAMN UN
    Just ask the Mossad, CIA & other intelligence agencies they will provide with a well documented reports on all SHADY companies/actions by the Turks for so many years ya DAMN UN
    Hell with the UN at all levels

